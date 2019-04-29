Pivetta struck out 14 over six innings for Triple-A Lehigh Valley in its 6-5 win Sunday over Buffalo. He gave up one run on three hits and three walks in the 101-pitch outing.

Pivetta has racked up 23 punchouts through his first two starts at Triple-A, but it's probably too early to say that he's solved the command and control problems that plagued him prior to being demoted to the minors. He kept the ball in the yard Sunday but allowed a home run in his previous turn with Lehigh Valley and has also issued three walks in both of those turns. Moreover, with back-end starters Zach Eflin, Vince Velasquez and Jerad Eickhoff all pitching well at the moment for the Phillies, there's no real impetus for the organization to rush Pivetta back to the big leagues.