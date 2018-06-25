Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Strikes out seven against Nationals
Pivetta didn't factor into the decision against the Nationals on Sunday, giving up two earned runs on eight hits over five innings, striking out seven and walking two as the Phillies eventually fell 8-6.
Coming off his monster 13-strikeout effort against the Cardinals, Pivetta pitched well again against the Nationals, but didn't find himself in line for the win as his bullpen gave up six earned runs after he departed. He's been susceptible to getting blown up from time to time, which is part of the reason his ERA is still at 4.06 through 84.1 innings. He's a great source of strikeouts, however, with a 101:24 K:BB, and he's failed to punch out six or more batters just once in his last eight starts. He'll take on this same Nationals team in his next start, this time at home next Friday.
