Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Strikes out seven in Tuesday's loss
Pivetta (3-6) coughed up five runs on six hits and a walk over six innings while striking out seven in Tuesday's 5-0 loss to the Astros.
He was locked in a pitcher's duel with Charlie Morton through five innings before things unraveled for Pivetta in the sixth. Although the right-hander continues to maintain a K/9 north of 9.0, he's now given up 17 runs in his last 16.1 innings thanks mainly to his difficulty in keeping the ball in the park -- Tuesday's start was his first since June 15 in which he didn't allow a homer. Pivetta will next take the mound Monday at home against the Braves.
