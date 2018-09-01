Pivetta didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Cubs, allowing one run on five hits and three walks across five innings. He struck out six.

Pivetta dealt with traffic for most of the evening, though he was able to limit the damage to a Javy Baez solo homer in the fifth inning. It was a nice bounce-back start from the right-hander, who had allowed 11 runs over his previous two starts (10.1 innings) heading into Friday. Pivetta now owns a 4.66 ERA and 168:41 K:BB across 141 innings this season. He'll face the Marlins in Miami next.