Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Strong outing in no-decision
Pivetta allowed one run on four hits in a no-decision against the Braves on Friday, striking out four and walking one in five innings.
Pivetta pitched well in Friday's outing, giving up no extra-base hits while throwing 55 of 87 pitches for strikes, but the offense didn't give him much support to put him in line for a win. Pivetta has gone eight starts since his last win and has thrown only nine quality starts in 31 games started this season. Although his 4.58 ERA is rather high, the young righty's 1.29 WHIP is respectable and his 185 strikeouts are good for eighth in the NL. He's slated to take on the Rockies in Denver in his next start.
