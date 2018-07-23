Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Surrenders four vs. Padres
Pivetta (6-8) was tagged with the loss against San Diego, as he allowed four runs on eight hits while fanning nine across 5.1 innings during the first half of Sunday's doubleheader.
The Padres got to Pivetta for three runs in the first inning and they tacked on another in the third. The 25-year-old managed to pitch into the seventh inning during his last outing against the Orioles, but he didn't appear to have his best stuff Sunday, as he was pulled from the contest with a five-run deficit. Pivetta will look to bounce back in his next start, which figures to come Friday versus Cincinnati.
