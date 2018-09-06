Pivetta (7-11) took the loss Wednesday, giving up two runs on three hits and two walks over four innings while striking out four as the Phillies fell 2-1 to the Marlins.

Despite the early exit Pivetta didn't pitch badly in this one, throwing 45 of 69 pitches for strikes, but he was saddled with the loss as the Phillies weren't able to muster any offense against Sandy Alcantara. Pivetta will carry a 4.66 ERA into his next start Tuesday at home against the Nationals.