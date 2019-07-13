Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Takes another loss
Pivetta (4-4) allowed three runs on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts across five innings while taking a loss against the Nationals on Friday.
The 26-year-old pitched much better than he did in any of his last three outings. Pivetta didn't give up a homer Friday, which is a big deal because he had tossed up nine homers in his last four appearances. However, he was still saddled with his third loss in his last four starts, and his ERA barely decreased. This defeat dropped Pivetta to 4-4 with a 5.81 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, .293 batting average against and 54 strikeouts in 66.2 innings. He is schedule to pitch next at home against the Dodgers on Wednesday.
