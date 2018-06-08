Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Takes loss Thursday
Pivetta (4-5) pitched five innings, striking out six hitters while yielding four runs on six hits and a walk in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Cubs.
Pivetta was cruising to start this one, striking out four in three shutout innings before allowing a two-run shot off the bat of Anthony Rizzo in the fourth frame. After collecting three straight wins in May, the 25-year-old has now taken the loss in his last three outings, allowing nine earned runs over 14 innings during that span. He'll carry a 3.76 ERA in to his next start against Colorado.
More News
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Takes loss against Giants•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Surrenders two runs in loss to Blue Jays•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Notches fourth win•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Dominates O's in Wednesday's win•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Start pushed to Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Start postponed Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: It's Blake and Jake time
Looking for upside on the wire? How about a closer? We've got options for you.
-
Beeks, Bauers up; Reyes down for count
It's a big week for prospects, including two promotions in the AL East. But it's not all roses,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...