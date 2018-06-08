Pivetta (4-5) pitched five innings, striking out six hitters while yielding four runs on six hits and a walk in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Cubs.

Pivetta was cruising to start this one, striking out four in three shutout innings before allowing a two-run shot off the bat of Anthony Rizzo in the fourth frame. After collecting three straight wins in May, the 25-year-old has now taken the loss in his last three outings, allowing nine earned runs over 14 innings during that span. He'll carry a 3.76 ERA in to his next start against Colorado.