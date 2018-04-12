Pivetta held the Reds to just two runs on five hits and no walks with seven strikeouts through seven innings but was stuck with a no-decision in Wednesday's start.

Pivetta was coming off 5.2 shutout innings with nine strikeouts in his last start. In 2017, Pivetta struggled mightily but had flashes of brilliance, with 140 strikeouts in 133 innings. Now, it looks like he's starting to put it together. Pivetta, critically, hasn't walked a batter in either of these past two starts. He walked 57 batters (3.9 BB/9) in his rough 2017 campaign, and if that control improvement proves to be real, Pivetta could do big things in 2018. It's too early to believe fully just yet -- these starts were against the Marlins and Reds, after all -- but Pivetta is becoming worthy of fantasy attention.