Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Tosses five scoreless
Pivetta (2-2) earned the win Wednesday, pitching five shutout innings with seven strikeouts while allowing four hits without a walk against the Giants.
Pivetta's only real issue on the night was that he needed 96 pitches to get through the five frames, thus falling an inning short of a quality start. He gave up hits to two of the first three batters he faced, but was able to recover nicely from that point to allow just two more baserunners the rest of the way. It was a much needed bounce-back effort for the 25-year-old after giving up 10 runs over six innings in his past two starts. He'll carry a 4.15 ERA (3.27 FIP) and 9.7 K/9 into a start against the Orioles on Tuesday.
