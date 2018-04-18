Pivetta (1-0) allowed one run on five hits over five innings and struck out two in Tuesday's win over the Braves. He did not factor into the decision.

Pivetta labored a bit, needing 98 pitches to make it through five innings and wasn't missing many bats with a season-low two strikeouts. That aside, the 25-year-old still turned in another strong outing and has a sterling 16:0 K:BB in 12.2 innings his past three starts. Pivetta will need to go deeper into games going forward to really pay dividends for fantasy owners -- he's made it through six innings in just one of his four starts -- but he's now got a 2.49 ERA and it's tough not to take notice. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start Sunday against Pittsburgh.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories