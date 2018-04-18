Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Turns in another strong outing
Pivetta (1-0) allowed one run on five hits over five innings and struck out two in Tuesday's win over the Braves. He did not factor into the decision.
Pivetta labored a bit, needing 98 pitches to make it through five innings and wasn't missing many bats with a season-low two strikeouts. That aside, the 25-year-old still turned in another strong outing and has a sterling 16:0 K:BB in 12.2 innings his past three starts. Pivetta will need to go deeper into games going forward to really pay dividends for fantasy owners -- he's made it through six innings in just one of his four starts -- but he's now got a 2.49 ERA and it's tough not to take notice. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start Sunday against Pittsburgh.
