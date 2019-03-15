Pivetta allowed one run on three hits and struck out two over five innings Friday against the Blue Jays.

Pivetta gave up a solo homer in the third inning but was otherwise untouched across five frames. He's been locked in throughout camp and now owns a 2.38 ERA and 0.88 WHIP with six punchouts over 11.1 innings.

