Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Turns in impressive start
Pivetta allowed one run on three hits and struck out two over five innings Friday against the Blue Jays.
Pivetta gave up a solo homer in the third inning but was otherwise untouched across five frames. He's been locked in throughout camp and now owns a 2.38 ERA and 0.88 WHIP with six punchouts over 11.1 innings.
