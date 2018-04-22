Pivetta allowed two runs on five hits and two walks across 6.1 innings in Sunday's no-decision during the Phillies' eventual win over the Pirates. He struck out seven.

Pivetta threw an impressive 70 percent of his pitches for strikes, inducing 15 swinging strikes as he reached seven punchouts for the third time this year. His only major mistake came in the fifth inning, when Elias Diaz hit a two-run home run to center. Pivetta pitched well enough to win, but neither team found another run until Aaron Altherr's game-winning hit in the 11th inning. Though he's still won just once, the early returns have been excellent for Pivetta, who will take a 2.57 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP into his next scheduled outing against the Braves.