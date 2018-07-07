Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Turns in short start
Pivetta lasted just 2.2 innings Friday, surrendering three runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out two, but he didn't factor into the decision in a win over the Pirates.
Pivetta was tagged for a run in the first inning, and two unearned runs came around to score during the third before he was lifted. Due to a high pitch count (74 pitches), Pivetta was unable to work deep into the game for the second straight start after being shelled for seven runs in just 1.2 innings June 29 against Washington. He's accrued a 4.62 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with a 106:29 K:BB over 89.2 innings this season.
