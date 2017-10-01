Pivetta fanned seven and walked five while tossing five scoreless frames in a winning effort against the Mets on Sunday.

He cruised to an easy win, thanks to a robust 11 runs of support (including a six-run fourth) provided by the Philly offense. The outing lowered Pivetta's ERA to 6.02 for the season, and he'll likely report to spring training in February with an opportunity to compete for a spot in the back of the rotation on the strength of his 140 strikeouts in 133 innings at the big-league level this season.