Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Whiffs seven in season finale
Pivetta fanned seven and walked five while tossing five scoreless frames in a winning effort against the Mets on Sunday.
He cruised to an easy win, thanks to a robust 11 runs of support (including a six-run fourth) provided by the Philly offense. The outing lowered Pivetta's ERA to 6.02 for the season, and he'll likely report to spring training in February with an opportunity to compete for a spot in the back of the rotation on the strength of his 140 strikeouts in 133 innings at the big-league level this season.
More News
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Beats Braves with six shutout innings•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Fans eight in win•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Gives up six runs, suffers 10th loss•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Delivers quality start in no-decision Friday•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Allows two runs in win over Cubs•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Recalled prior to Sunday start•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...