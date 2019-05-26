Pivetta will be called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Pivetta and Vince Velasquez were both candidates to start Tuesday, but Pivetta will have the opportunity with the Phillies wanting to keep Velasquez n the bullpen. Pivetta struggled in his four outings in the majors this season with 17 runs allowed and a 16:8 K:BB over 18.1 innings, and has been at Triple-A since mid-April. The 26-year-old has fared much better at Lehigh Valley with a 3.41 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 12.2 K/9.