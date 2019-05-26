Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Will start Tuesday
Pivetta will be called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Pivetta and Vince Velasquez were both candidates to start Tuesday, but Pivetta will have the opportunity with the Phillies wanting to keep Velasquez n the bullpen. Pivetta struggled in his four outings in the majors this season with 17 runs allowed and a 16:8 K:BB over 18.1 innings, and has been at Triple-A since mid-April. The 26-year-old has fared much better at Lehigh Valley with a 3.41 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 12.2 K/9.
More News
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Could come up to start Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Bullpen transition considered•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Strikes out 14 in second MiLB start•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Sent packing to minors•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Cruises to easy win•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Hit hard Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...