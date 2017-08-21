Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Will start Tuesday
Pivetta will start the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Marlins, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Pivetta was optioned to the minors after his last start only because the Phillies wanted to add another bench bat. He'll be back as the 26th man Tuesday, so Pivetta will head back to the minors after the game, but he's expected to return to the majors when his turn in the rotation comes up again.
