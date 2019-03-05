Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Working on changeup
Pivetta is hoping to throw a changeup more often this season, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Pivetta threw his changeup just 2.3 percent of the time last year, and it didn't grade as a particularly strong offering. The Canadian already has plenty of sleeper hype, as his 3.80 FIP and 27.1 percent strikeout rate were each strong last year despite an unimpressive 4.77 ERA. If the changeup does turn into a weapon, that would only help increase the excitement, as it could keep hitters from squaring up his fastball and could help him fight his homer problem. Pivetta's fastball was reportedly in the high 90s in his appearance Tuesday against the Cardinals, well above his 94.8 mph average from last season, though there's no guarantee that the radar guns in spring training stadiums are accurate.
