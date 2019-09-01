The Phillies selected Vincent's contract from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

The 33-year-old will give the Phillies another experienced right-handed option out of the bullpen, but his usage will likely be limited to low-leverage spots initially. Before joining the Phillies on a minor-league deal in August, Vincent appeared in 18 games with the Giants at the big-league level, posting a 5.58 ERA and 1.43 WHIP across 30.2 innings.

