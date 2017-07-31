Phillies' Nick Williams: Absent from Monday lineup
Williams is not in the Phillies' lineup Monday.
The outfielder gives way to Hyun Soo Kim, who parks in left field while Aaron Altherr plays Williams' usual position in right. Kim's arrival from the Orioles a few days ago may steal at least one start per week from Williams, a noted prospect who's performed admirably in his first 25 major-league games: .277/.320/.511, four home runs, 19 RBI and 12 runs scored.
