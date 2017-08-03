Williams (illness) is in the lineup Thursday against the Angels.

After missing Wednesday's contest with an illness, Williams is back in action thanks to an extra night of rest. He'll assume designated hitter duties for the evening, allowing Hyun Soo Kim to log another start in left field.

