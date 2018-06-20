Williams (nose) is starting in right field and hitting sixth Wednesday against the Cardinals, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Williams suffered a broken nose during Monday's series opener, but he avoided a concussion and is back in action after missing just one game. The 24-year-old, who is hitting .231/.301/.431 this season, will face right-hander Michael Wacha in his return to action.

