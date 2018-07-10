Williams went 3-for-5 with one RBI during Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Williams kicked off the scoring in the first inning with an RBI single to give Philadelphia a 1-0 lead. He's collected a base knock in five straight games, recording two home runs and five RBI over that span. Williams is slashing .247/.322/.451 with 11 homers and 31 RBI through 81 games this season.