Williams went 2-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored against the Marlins on Wednesday.

He's certainly been enjoying life since the Phillies bolstered the middle of their lineup by promoting Rhys Hoskins, as Williams has scored at least one run in five straight games. The rookie outfielder is also hitting a sharp .288 while decent pop (if not exactly game-changing power), so fantasy owners in a wide variety of formats should be able to find a place for him.