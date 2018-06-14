Williams went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an RBI double Thursday during the Phillies' win over the Rockies.

Williams lined a hanging breaking ball from German Marquez over the right field fence for his eighth big fly of the season. Williams at least has control over at-bats against right-handed pitchers, ceding to Aaron Altherr against many southpaws. Still, he holds plenty of value in mixed leagues with daily transactions, where his shareholders can click him for his starts against the majority handedness. What might be more concerning is expecting ample power from Williams for the remainder of 2018 when his groundball rate hovers around 50 percent.