Williams went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Thursday's loss to the Giants.

The rookie got hold of a Jeff Samardzija offering to notch his sixth home run of the season. Williams is not only showing a strong ability to collect base hits with a .291 average, but his overall on-base skills have been a pleasant surprise as he's sporting a .348 OBP through 40 games for the Phillies. He's seeing everyday playing time in the outfield and is generally hitting in a favorable part of the order, making Williams a viable option in both season-long and daily formats.