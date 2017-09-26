Play

Williams is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals.

Williams went 1-for-7 with four strikeouts over his last two games, so manager Pete Mackanin decided it was time for a day off, particularly with the Phillies taking on Nationals lefty Gio Gonzalez. Aaron Altherr will move over and cover right field in Williams' absence.

