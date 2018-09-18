Phillies' Nick Williams: Dealing with shoulder and hand injuries
Williams is dealing with injuries to his right hand and shoulder, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Williams apparently injured his shoulder in early August diving back to first base, and he hurt his hand attempting to make a diving catch near the beginning of September. The outfielder initially attempted to play through the injuries until he noticed they were affecting his swing (.206/.250/.235 slash line through 12 games in September). Williams, who has sat out four of the last five games, should be considered day-to-day.
More News
-
Phillies' Nick Williams: On bench vs. left-hander•
-
Phillies' Nick Williams: Sits for third straight day•
-
Phillies' Nick Williams: Sits against second straight southpaw•
-
Phillies' Nick Williams: Out against lefty•
-
Phillies' Nick Williams: Back in action Monday•
-
Phillies' Nick Williams: Not in Sunday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...