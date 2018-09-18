Williams is dealing with injuries to his right hand and shoulder, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Williams apparently injured his shoulder in early August diving back to first base, and he hurt his hand attempting to make a diving catch near the beginning of September. The outfielder initially attempted to play through the injuries until he noticed they were affecting his swing (.206/.250/.235 slash line through 12 games in September). Williams, who has sat out four of the last five games, should be considered day-to-day.