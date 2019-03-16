Williams is hitting .297 with a homer and three doubles in 12 Grapefruit League games.

It's been a fairly good performance, though Williams' role this season is set to decrease regardless of what he does this spring with Andrew McCutchen and Bryce Harper unlikely to cede many at-bats in the outfield corners. Odubel Herrera's grip on the center-field job appears to be less firm, but none of Williams, Harper or McCutchen fits well there, so any at-bats lost by Herrera are unlikely to go to Williams.

