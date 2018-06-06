Williams went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Cubs.

Williams' two-run blast got the scoring started in the second inning, and he later added a third RBI on a groundout in the third. The 24-year-old is off to a slow start in June, going just 3-for-16 (.188) thus far, but he's coming off a strong May in which he slashed .293/.369/.586 with five homers.

