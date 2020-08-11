Williams was designated for assignment for the Phillies on Tuesday.
Once considered a rather interesting prospect good enough to co-headline a trade for Cole Hamels back in 2015, Williams failed to make good on his potential through parts of three big-league seasons, hitting a modest .254/.313/.420 over 903 plate appearances, good for just a 94 wRC+. That's hardly a terrible mark, and he's still just 26 years old, so there's a chance another team takes a flyer on him on the waiver wire. He hasn't been a part of the Phillies' active roster this season.