Phillies' Nick Williams: Exits with injury
Williams left Monday's matchup against the Cardinals after getting hit in the face by a ball hit to the outfield, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.
Williams took a ball to the face on a Matt Carpenter double, and after being looked at by the team trainer, he was lifted from the game. The extent of his injury remains unknown, although more information on his status should be released in the near future.
