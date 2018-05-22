Williams went 2-for-4 with a home run, one RBI and a run scored during Monday's 3-0 win over Atlanta.

Williams went deep for the third time this season when he gave the Phillies an early 1-0 lead after a solo homer. He isn't likely to be much of a power threat moving forward, as Monday's homer was his first in the month of May. Williams has put together a .233/.313/.372 batting line through 39 games.