Phillies' Nick Williams: Goes deep Monday
Williams went 2-for-4 with a home run, one RBI and a run scored during Monday's 3-0 win over Atlanta.
Williams went deep for the third time this season when he gave the Phillies an early 1-0 lead after a solo homer. He isn't likely to be much of a power threat moving forward, as Monday's homer was his first in the month of May. Williams has put together a .233/.313/.372 batting line through 39 games.
More News
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Lopez realizing potential?
Heath Cummings looks at the best start of the season for Reynaldo Lopez and discusses other...