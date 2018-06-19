Williams broke his nose when Matt Carpenter's double off the wall hit him in the face Monday, though he's unlikely to head to the disabled list, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

The Phillies don't believe Williams has a concussion and don't believe that his absence will be a lengthy one. Aaron Altherr will get the start in right field Tuesday and will likely continue to get work there until Williams is able to return.

