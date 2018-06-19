Phillies' Nick Williams: Has broken nose
Williams broke his nose when Matt Carpenter's double off the wall hit him in the face Monday, though he's unlikely to head to the disabled list, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
The Phillies don't believe Williams has a concussion and don't believe that his absence will be a lengthy one. Aaron Altherr will get the start in right field Tuesday and will likely continue to get work there until Williams is able to return.
More News
-
Phillies' Nick Williams: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Nick Williams: Exits with injury•
-
Phillies' Nick Williams: Connects for laser homer•
-
Phillies' Nick Williams: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Nick Williams: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Phillies' Nick Williams: Returns to Friday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?
-
Waivers: Trust process with Pivetta
The Kelvin Herrera trade might spell only bad news for Fantasy players, while a few free agents...
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...