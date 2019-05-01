Phillies' Nick Williams: Heads to bench
Williams is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Tigers.
Williams' first start of the season didn't come until Friday, but he remained in the lineup for four straight contests. Sean Rodriguez gets the call in left field for Wednesday's game.
