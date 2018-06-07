Williams (wrist) is not in the lineup against the Cubs on Thursday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Williams was lifted from Wednesday's outing due to left wrist soreness in the fifth inning. At this point, there has been no word on his status, so consider the outfielder day-to-day ahead of Friday's series opener versus Milwaukee. In his place, Dylan Cozens will start in right field.

