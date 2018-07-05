Williams went 1-for-2 with a walk, a two-run homer and a pair of runs scored Wednesday against the Orioles.

The homer, Williams' 10th of the season, added a pair of insurance runs off David Hess in the seventh inning. In 43 games since becoming a near-everyday player in mid-May, Williams is hitting a modest .240 with eight home runs. Wednesday's game brought the young outfielder's wRC+ up to 101, a playable but unimpressive figure for a corner outfielder.