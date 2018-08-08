Phillies' Nick Williams: Hits 16th homer
Williams went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Diamondbacks.
Williams got the Phillies on the board in the third inning with his 16th homer of the year, then later came around to score again in the eighth inning after reaching on a single. The 24-year-old hit .311 in July, and he's starting off August strong as well. Through the first six games of the month, he's slashing .292/.346/.542 with a pair of homers and five RBI.
