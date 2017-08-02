Williams is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Angels, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Despite collecting a hit Tuesday night, Williams has just four hits in his past 25 at-bats (.160). As a result, he'll hit the bench for a night off, allowing Hyun Soo Kim to log a start in left field to replace him.

