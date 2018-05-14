Phillies' Nick Williams: Hits pinch-hit homer
Williams hit a pinch-hit, three-run homer Sunday against the Mets.
Williams would probably rather be starting than pinch hitting, but he's proving himself to be a good bench player so far this year. Both of his homers have come as a pinch hitter. Sunday's was a two-out shot off of Paul Sewald that gave the Phillies three crucial runs in a game they would eventually win by two. On the season, Williams is hitting a disappointing .229/.308/.343, but if he gets hot, it wouldn't be surprising to see him claw back playing time from Aaron Altherr, who is hitting just .194/.328/.369.
