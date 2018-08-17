Williams went a combined 3-for-9 with two runs, two RBI, a homer and a steal in Thursday's doubleheader against the Mets.

The outfielder hit his 17th homer of the season off Corey Oswalt in the first game of the day, tying the game in the third inning before everything fell apart and the Phillies eventually lost by 20 runs. He grabbed an ill-deserved steal in the nightcap, his third of the year, when he got caught in a rundown but the Mets decided to try to get Cesar Hernandez out at home and let him take second base uncontested. Williams is hitting .304 with an .857 OPS and three homers in the month of August.