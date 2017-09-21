Williams went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Thursday's loss to the Dodgers.

The 24-year-old is now up to 11 homers through 74 big-league games, but he also struck out three times in this one, marking his fifth straight start with multiple strikeouts. Williams will have a tough time maintaining a high average with all those strikeouts, but his spot in the heart of the batting order is conducive to compiling counting stats.