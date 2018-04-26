Phillies' Nick Williams: Losing time to Altherr
Williams is out of the lineup Thursday against the Diamondbacks, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
After Aaron Altherr fell into a mighty swoon offensively to begin the season, it appeared Williams had gained the upper hand as the Phillies' everyday right fielder alongside Odubel Herrera and Rhys Hoskins. With Williams having since gone hitless in 13 at-bats over his last seven games to drop his line to .213/.288/.319 for the season, it no longer looks like he's in pole position for regular at-bats. Williams will sit for the third straight game while the suddenly hot Altherr, who smacked a three-run home run a night earlier, serves as the club's right fielder.
