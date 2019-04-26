Williams will start for the first time this season Friday against the Marlins, batting fifth and playing left field.

Andrew McCutchen, Odubel Herrera and Bryce Harper started each of the Phillies' first 15 games in the outfield, but it's taken nine games since Herrera's hamstring injury for Williams to finally make his first start. He hasn't made much of a case for an expanded role while on the bench, going 3-for-22 at the plate.