Phillies' Nick Williams: May share time at multiple outfield spots
Williams may end up in a rotation for playing time between center field and right field this season, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The addition of Carlos Santana pushed Rhys Hoskins into the regular left field role, leaving Williams, Odubel Herrera, and Aaron Altherr to compete for the bulk of their playing time between center field and right field. A straight platoon may be on tap, as Williams and Herrera are both lefties and Altherr is a righty, but new manager Gabe Kapler might be creative with his lineup combinations to effectively give all three players a significant share of the playing time this season.
