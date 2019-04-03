Phillies' Nick Williams: No starts through five games
Williams isn't included in the Phillies' lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.
Manager Gabe Kapler has rolled out the exact same starting nine and bating order in each of the Phillies' first five games, preventing Williams from seeing action as anything more than a pinch-hitter or defensive replacement this season. Even with the Phillies playing a day game after a night game Wednesday, Kapler won't deviate from his usual lineup. Playing time looks like it may be hard to come by for Williams unless one of the outfielders ahead of him on the depth chart succumbs to an injury.
