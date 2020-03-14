Phillies' Nick Williams: Not impressing in camp
Williams hit a poor .087/.241/.130 in 10 Grapefruit League games before play was suspended.
Williams came to camp battling for a bench spot but didn't do much to help his case following a season in which he hit a miserable .151/.196/.245 in 112 big-league plate appearances. Roman Quinn, Mikie Mahtook and Kyle Garlick are among those competing with Williams for either one of two bench outfield spots, depending on how Andrew McCutchen's recovery from knee surgery lines up with the eventual resumption of play.
