Phillies' Nick Williams: Not in Friday's lineup
Williams is out of the lineup against the Cubs on Friday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Williams will head to the bench with left-hander Jose Quintana on the hill for Chicago. In his place, Roman Quinn will start in right field and bat atop the order.
