Phillies' Nick Williams: Not in lineup Friday
Williams is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Braves.
Odubel Herrera is starting in center field, bumping Aaron Altherr to right field in place of Williams. This doesn't appear to be a platoon-related move, as Williams is left-handed while both Altherr and Braves' starter Mike Foltynewicz are right-handed. It appears as though new Phillies' manager Gabe Kapler will rotate his outfielders quite a lot to begin the season, and the exact playing-time breakdown may not become clear until mid-April or later.
